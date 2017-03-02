A new Saskatchewan MLA will be elected Thursday, after a byelection in Saskatoon Meewasin.

The seat has been empty since the death of Saskatchewan Party MLA Roger Parent on Nov. 30, 2016. The 63-year-old had represented the constituency since 2011.

Five candidates are running for the seat, including two provincial party leaders:

Darrin Lamoureux, Saskatchewan Liberal Party.

Ryan Meili, New Democratic Party.

Brent Penner, Saskatchewan Party.

David Prokopchuk, Progressive Conservative Party.

Shawn Setyo, Saskatchewan Green Party.

The latest poll suggested a tight race. A Mainstreet Research poll suggested 45 per cent of decided or leaning voters favoured Penner, compared to 44 per cent support for Meili. A random sample of this size would yield a margin of error of plus or minus 4.71 per cent, 19 times out of 20.​

The two front-runners met for a live debate on CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning on Monday.

According to Elections Saskatchewan, there are 12,120 registered voters in Saskatoon Meewasin. More than 1,700 votes were cast at advance polls.

Eligible voters must be at least 18 years old, a resident of the constituency, and have lived in the province for six months before the date the byelection was called.

The polls opened at 9 a.m. CST and will close at 8 p.m. Voters are asked to bring their ID and voter information card, which should have arrived in the mail.