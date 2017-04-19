A 20-year-old man from Saskatoon is dead after a collision west of Oyen, Alta.

Oyen RCMP responded to the crash at approximately 7:15 p.m. CST on Tuesday near Highway 570 and Highway 866.

RCMP say a van that was travelling westbound on Highway 570 left the highway and rolled over in a ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision. No charges are expected to be laid.

Police say the other four occupants in the van were also from Saskatchewan.

A 17-year-old woman from Battleford.

A 21-year-old woman from Prince Albert.

A 24-year-old man from Saskatoon.

A 25-year-old man from Saskatoon.

Two of the passengers were taken to a Calgary hospital by STARS ambulance. Two others were taken to hospital by EMS.

All four suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.