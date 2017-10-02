Ethan Fergusson is facing more charges in relation to child pornography and online exploitation.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has laid nine new charges against the 27-year-old Saskatoon man.

In May 2017, the ICE unit received a complaint from a young person who was allegedly contacted by Fergusson, which prompted a new investigation.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Fergusson was serving a sentence in Saskatoon for previous offences at a reduced-custody facility when new allegations were revealed. He was immediately transferred back to the Saskatoon Correctional Centre where he was arrested and charged on Sept. 29.

His new charges, including making and possessing child porn, luring a child and sexual assault, span from 2011 to 2017.

Police are asking any youth who were in contact with Fergusson between 2011 and 2017 to contact the ICE Unit or report it to their local police or RCMP service.