Not even a broken hip could keep 92-year-old George Loewen from reaching his goal of walking 40,000 kilometres.

The Saskatoon man died last week, but not before walking the distance equal to the circumference of the Earth.

Loewen would pack a lunch in his backpack and walk for six hours, clocking 25 kilometres a day along the riverbank. He tracked his steps and distance with a pedometer, logging it in a journal.

Loewen's nephew, Rob Loewen, described how George lived in the Bethany Manor care home on Pinehouse Drive and would walk to medical appointments on Avenue H.

"And his doctor was basically like, 'George, why are you here? If you walked all that way, you must be pretty healthy,'" said Rob. "He covered a tremendous amount of distance in his lifetime."

A setback, then recovery

This summer, George was less than 30 kilometres from the end of his quest when he broke his hip.

Following surgery, he worked for 10 weeks on often painful rehabilitation exercises. Afraid of falling on the trails, he walked slowly inside the parkade of the care home where he had lived since 2005.

George Loewen died this month at age 92 after walking a total of more than 40,000 kilometres. (Loewen family)

Fellow Bethany Manor resident Ken Epp said he would often see George head out in the morning with his backpack and cane. Residents would then see him shuffle back to the care home as the sun set.

"He was an amazing man," Epp said.

Bethany Manor staff member Esther Petkau has cheered George's every step. The pair developed a close friendship, often discussing his deep Christian faith and his walking. Petkau said she was in awe of his determination.

She remembers the moment last month when he finally accomplished his mission. On Nov. 25, a tired but beaming George walked into her office.

"I've finished," he declared.

In mid-December, Petkau presented him with a red rose during a ceremony at the care home. She said he seemed at peace after completing his task.

'We will miss him greatly'

George grew weaker each day afterward. He was taken to Saskatoon City Hospital and died surrounded by friends and family on Dec. 22.

Today would have been his 93rd birthday.

"We will miss him greatly," Petkau said.