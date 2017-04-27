A woman and a man are facing more than 150 charges in connection to a string of break-ins in apartment buildings across Saskatoon.

Police said the pair broke into a number of laundry rooms across the city to steal the money inside the machines.

In some cases, building managers didn't even know the money had been stolen.

A 38-year-old man has already been charged with 14 offences, with 64 further charges pending against him. An 18-year-old woman is facing 78 charges for the same offences.

Police said the break-ins happened between February and the first week of April.

The accused will make their next court appearance next month.