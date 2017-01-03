According to Environment Canada, Saskatoon and Key Lake, Sask. shared the dubious honour of coldest place in the country Tuesday morning.

As of 5:50 a.m. CST, the city of Saskatoon was sitting at a bone-chilling -34.8 C. Add in the wind chill, and it feels like -41.

Right now, Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and Melfort are all under an extreme cold weather advisory. People are advised to take precautions with such cold temperatures, and to dress appropriately for the weather. Frostbite on exposed skin is possible within 10 minutes.

The blast of cold weather is attributed to an arctic ridge of high pressure building into southern Saskatchewan. Other areas under the cold weather advisory include Humboldt, Watrous, Spiritwood and Elbow.

As a result of the cold, tow trucks and taxicabs are especially busy. Waits for cabs are currently between 20 to 45 minutes, and the wait for a tow truck is 30 minutes to an hour.

There is some relief on the horizon. Saskatoon is expected to get up to a balmy -23 C this afternoon, with a high of - 19 C Wednesday.

Regina's expected high today is -21 C.