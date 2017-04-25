The province is holding a coroner's inquest into the death of accused killer John Glen MacAulay, who died last year at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

The 46-year-old was a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and stood charged with second-degree murder in the death of fellow biker Norman Playter.

​Hours before taking his own life, MacAulay sent a letter to his lawyer that gave instructions on how to find Playter's remains.

MacAulay's letter also claimed that he was not responsible for Playter's death.

Kevin Hill is the lawyer who received the final letter.

"There are several specific things that Mr. MacAulay has laid out, asking me to provide that information to the police, to have them go seize evidence, for instance, the potential for surveillance video, other witness statements of his whereabouts at specific key points in time that may be indicative of an alibi," he told CBC.

The inquest is set to begin May 8 at the Sandman Hotel in Saskatoon.