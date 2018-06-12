Saskatoon house fire believed to be arson, causes $150K worth of dam

The Saskatoon Fire Department believes an early morning house fire was deliberately set.

Fire crews were called to the 1400 block of 23rd Street W. just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Heavy smoke was emanating from the back of the house and the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

There was no one in the house at the time and no injuries were reported.

The damage is estimated to be worth $150,000.