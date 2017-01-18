Police in Saskatoon are looking for a 25-year-old man, Curtis Kevin Morin, who they believe is responsible for the stabbing death of Bailey Lonechild.

Lonechild, 29, was found in a home on the 100 block of Avenue M S. early Tuesday morning suffering from stabbing injuries. Police said he died in hospital.

Police say Morin is now wanted for second-degree murder in Saskatoon's second homicide this year.

Curtis Kevin Morin, 25, is wanted for second-degree murder. (Saskatoon Police Service)

A family member said Bailey was "a caring person" who "always put everybody before himself."

They said Bailey would often record his own music and put the songs up on Facebook for people to listen to.

Morin's whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 306-975-8300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.