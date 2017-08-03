The Saskatoon Health Region is predicting a financial shortfall in 2017-18.

Over the next fiscal year, authorities are projecting a $34-million deficit. A financial document says collective bargaining increases and service pressures are partly to blame.

According to documents, the region is facing a potential gap between annual revenue and expenses as high as $65.4 million, or up to $5 million each month.

The health region has drafted a plan to bring costs under control and are still targeting a balanced budget.

CEO Dan Florizone said the health region will try to minimize layoffs with a hiring freeze and will have current employees fill vacant roles.

As well, the region saved $23.6 million through cost-saving initiatives last year. These initiatives included reducing overtime costs by nearly 20 per cent.

The forecast comes after the Saskatoon Health Region ended its last fiscal year with a surplus of more than $4 million

The region has witnessed a 13 per cent growth in population over the past five years, and a nearly five per cent growth in surgical cases.