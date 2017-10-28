A Saskatoon tattoo shop is letting its patrons chose their new ink with the spin of a dial.

Ink Addiction Tattoos now has a retro gumball machine in its lobby, filled with plastic containers holding a plethora of designs.

Tattooer Aaron Garand says they've already gone through several hundred designs.

"It's been a ton of work but it's been a ton of fun. And that's what it's all about. I think tattoos don't always have to be serious or memorials — they can just be fun."

Garand says having a randomized tattoo system where you "get whatcha get" — as the gumball machine states — is something that he's seen before, but may not be as common in Canada.

Other tattooers in the shop were on board with the idea but needed the right tools to make it happen.

"You could put design in a hat or something, but it's just not as fun," said Garand.

Then a fun option ended up coming into the shop: a gumball machine.

The machine was quickly filled with designs and put to work. Customers pay $100 and take a spin, and get inked with whatever design comes out.

Garand said some of the designs that he contributed include daggers, skulls, panthers, roses — "the stuff that tattooing was built on."

If people don't like what comes out of the machine, they can pay $20 for another spin. People can also walk away if they change their mind. The money then goes to charity.

Garand said so far, no one's walked away.