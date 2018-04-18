Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon firefighters battling flames at construction site

Updated

Flames and smoke were seen shooting from a multi-unit building on Lorne Avenue and Circle Drive Wednesday morning.

Fire just started just before 6:30 a.m. CST, cause not known

CBC News ·
Firefighters were busy at a fire at a construction site Wednesday morning. (Charles Hamilton/CBC News)

Firefighters were called to the building just before 6:30 a.m. CST.

The large building is still under construction. The fire appears to have started in the top of the building.

At one point, a reporter on scene said they heard two loud explosions from the site.

There are numerous traffic restrictions in the area: 

  • Lorne Avenue and Melville Street is closed to northbound traffic. 
  • Lorne Avenue and Circle Drive is closed to southbound traffic.
  • The Circle Drive offramp to Lorne Avenue for westbound traffic is closed.

The restrictions are expected to be in place for some time.​

It's believed the building was a hotel under construction.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

