Saskatoon firefighters battling flames at construction site

Flames and smoke were seen shooting from a multi-unit building on Lorne Avenue and Circle Drive Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the building just before 6:30 a.m. CST.

The large building is still under construction. The fire appears to have started in the top of the building.

At one point, a reporter on scene said they heard two loud explosions from the site.

There are numerous traffic restrictions in the area:

Lorne Avenue and Melville Street is closed to northbound traffic.

Lorne Avenue and Circle Drive is closed to southbound traffic.

The Circle Drive offramp to Lorne Avenue for westbound traffic is closed.

The restrictions are expected to be in place for some time.​

It's believed the building was a hotel under construction.

The cause of the fire is still not known.