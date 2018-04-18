Updated
Saskatoon firefighters battling flames at construction site
Fire just started just before 6:30 a.m. CST, cause not known
Flames and smoke were seen shooting from a multi-unit building on Lorne Avenue and Circle Drive Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the building just before 6:30 a.m. CST.
The large building is still under construction. The fire appears to have started in the top of the building.
At one point, a reporter on scene said they heard two loud explosions from the site.
There are numerous traffic restrictions in the area:
- Lorne Avenue and Melville Street is closed to northbound traffic.
- Lorne Avenue and Circle Drive is closed to southbound traffic.
- The Circle Drive offramp to Lorne Avenue for westbound traffic is closed.
The restrictions are expected to be in place for some time.
It's believed the building was a hotel under construction.
The cause of the fire is still not known.
The hoses are out as firefighters try to get the fire under control <a href="https://t.co/HcN6X9m9sb">pic.twitter.com/HcN6X9m9sb</a>—@_chamilton