A large number of firefighters were busy spraying down a former nightclub on 33rd Street Tuesday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department called the blaze "a major building fire" and as of 6 a.m. CST, at least eight fire vehicles were on the scene battling the blaze. Heavy smoke covered the area.

It appears the fire started early Tuesday morning. The first 911 call was made at 5:20 a.m.

33rd Street between Idylwyld Drive and Alberta Avenue is shut down to all traffic, as is Alberta Avenue. The northbound lane of Idylwyld Drive and 33rd Street N. is restricted to one lane.​

The public is requested to avoid the area completely.

Firefighters were busy Tuesday morning outside the building last known as the Saskatoon Event Centre. (Dan Zakreski/CBC News)

"There's white smoke from the roof around the entire building," CBC reporter Dan Zakreski said. "They're firing up chainsaws."

The building was last known as The Matriarch Nightclub and Event Centre but had previously been known as Ryly's Nightclub.

There's no word yet on what might have caused the fire.