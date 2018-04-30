Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon passes fire pit regulations

After a months-long debate, Saskatoon city council has passed rules on when people can and can't light fire pits in their backyards.

Council approves rules by 6-5 vote

Outdoor fires can only be held within the hours of 2-11 p.m. (CBC)

Council voted 6-5 in favour of regulations at their regular meeting today.

Under the restrictions, people will not be allowed to have backyard fires outside of 2-11 p.m.

