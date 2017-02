Saskatoon fire crews were called to a garage fire early Friday and although there was heavy smoke and flame, they had it under control in about 10 minutes.

It happened at a detached garage behind 133 Rossmo Rd. at around 1:40 a.m. CST.

The fire department sent three engine companies, an aerial ladder truck and a rescue truck.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The damage is estimated at $30,000.