Elections Saskatchewan is reminding voters in the Saskatoon Fairview constituency to make sure their voting information is up to date before the upcoming byelection.

Anyone who was on the voting list for the April 2016 provincial election doesn't need to re-register. However, if voters have moved into the area, they should contact Elections Saskatchewan to get on the voting list.

The byelection was called after MLA Jennifer Campeau resigned to take a job with mining company Rio Tinto in British Columbia.

So far, Cameron Scott, a Saskatoon Public School Board trustee, has been nominated by the Saskatchewan Party to run in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the NDP has nominated former candidate Vicki Mowat, who lost to Campeau by a slim margin in the 2016 election.

The Saskatchewan Liberal Party has nominated former candidate Shah Rukh, who finished third in the election.

As well, the Saskatchewan Progressive Conservative Party has nominated David Prokopchuk to run.

Taylor Bolin has been nominated for the Saskatchewan Green Party.

The deadline for nominations is August 22.

The byelection will be held September 7.

Anyone who wants to update their voter information can call 1-877-958-8683 or click here.

The next legislative assembly session starts in October.