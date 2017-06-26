Vicki Mowat says she was "pretty sure right away" she would make a bid for Jennifer Campeau's former Saskatoon Fairview MLA seat as soon as Campeau announced last week that she would leave her post.

Mowat, who ran against Campeau in the 2016 provincial election and lost to her by a slim margin, said she will seek the NDP's nomination for the seat again.

"We were very close last time so I'm ready to bring this into a win," she said on Sunday, Campeau's last day as an MLA.

During the 2016 contest, Campeau received 2,951 votes — only 182 more votes than Mowat.

6 months to call byelection

The Saskatchewan government has not yet called a byelection and has six months to do so.

"However, the next session starts on Oct. 25 so I would suspect that the byelection will happen before that so that we can have a full list of MLAs at that time," said Mowat.

David Forbes, the NDP MLA for Saskatoon Centre, says the campaigning will have to begin right away.

"We know the premier will be counting on apathy," said Forbes. "Perhaps it will be called over the summer and people will think that it will be a sure thing."

'Tough' constituency, says premier

But Premier Brad Wall didn't exactly sound confident last week after announcing Campeau's resignation after she took a B.C. job with global miner Rio Tinto.

"This constituency we're talking about is tough. [182] votes, with an excellent candidate [Campeau]. So we're pretty realistic about that. It's going to be very difficult," said Wall, who is also the leader of the Saskatchewan Party.

Saskatoon Fairview is the city's westernmost constituency, home to over 6,000 voters in last year's provincial election. (Elections Saskatchewan)

"When we have a candidate in place, I'm sure that candidate will be campaigning even if the byelection is not called," Wall added.

That's what Mowat is doing. She's already alerted the NDP party about her intention to seek the seat.

"We have had four years to build up support in the constituency and that support has only continued to grow in the past few days," said Mowat.

"People have been reaching out to me and talking to me and saying, 'We're still with you.'"

'Quite early to say anything'

The Liberal candidate in 2016, Shah Rukh, received 308 votes, finishing third.

"It's quite early to say anything at the moment," said Rukh on Saturday when asked about his intentions.

Green Party candidate Debbie McGraw, who finished last with 89 votes, said she will be meeting with party officials in the next few days before making a decision about running.