CBC is projecting that Vicki Mowat, the NDP candidate for Saskatoon Fairview, will win Thursday night's race for the empty MLA seat.

Mowat took an early lead in the polls, which began to be reported shortly after 8 p.m. CST.

As of 9 p.m., with 38 of 55 ballot box results in, she had 62 per cent of all votes.

Her closest competitor, the Saskatchewan Party's Cameron Scott, had garnered about 28 per cent of votes.

Premier Brad Wall congratulated Mowat on Twitter.

Congrats to @Vicki_Mowat_NDP on Stoon Fairview byelxn win. Thanks to our @SaskParty candidate Cameron Scott for running a great campaign. — @PremierBradWall

Mowat was expected to make remarks at the Confederation Inn where her supporters were following the results.

Vicki Mowat's supporters follow the byelection results Thursday night at the Confederation Inn. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

2nd time's a charm

Mowat's victory comes a year and a half after her first bid for the seat. She lost, narrowly, to the Saskatchewan Party's Jennifer Campeau in the April 2016 general election.

Campeau stepped down from her seat this past summer, paving the way for Thursday night's byelection.

More to come