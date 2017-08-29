Wondering who to vote for in the upcoming Saskatoon Fairview byelection on Sept. 7?

There are five candidates — Taylor Bolin, Vicki Mowat, David Prokopchuk, Shah Rukh and Cameron Scott — that are officially in the running for a provincial seat in the Saskatoon Fairview constituency after Jennifer Campeau quit.

To help you decide, CBC Saskatoon will publish responses from the five candidates on a different issue every day this week.

From balancing the budget to to carbon tax, we'll find out where the candidates stand on the biggest issues facing Saskatchewan people.

Today, the candidates respond to a question about racism in Saskatchewan.

Racism

Colten Boushie was shot and killed on Aug. 9. (Facebook)

Question 1: The shooting of Colten Boushie has contributed to a raw discussion about race relations in Saskatchewan. What work would you do to change the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Saskatchewan people?

Candidate responses

Taylor Bolin, Saskatchewan Green Party:

Taylor Bolin is one of the five names on the ballot for the Saskatoon Fairview byelection. (Saskatchewan Green Party)

This is a complex situation.

I don't agree fully with the recent changes brought by the Sask Party. I would work with Indigenous leaders and listen to recommendations as to how to we can better work together.

While we're asking that people trust government, we have to remember that if we continue to act as we have in the past, it makes it harder to overlook past trauma and expect something different.

We have also found out, as a party, the best way for people to understand and appreciate each other is through collaborative work. By giving people the opportunity to meet and understand each other on a human level would help relations between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Saskatchewan people.

We must also teach our young the history of First Nations people. Teach them about their culture, traditions and ways of life. We must also never forget to teach about the atrocities that were residential school and how they stripped a generation of First Nations people away from their homes.

Vicki Mowat, New Democratic Party:

Vicki Mowat is running for a provincial seat in the Saskatoon Fairview constituency. (Saskatchewan NDP)

Our province will never be able to reach its full potential until we make meaningful progress on reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

Last year, all MLAs voted unanimously for an NDP motion that called on the provincial government to follow through on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action, but the Sask. Party has failed to follow up with any of the action needed to fix the problems that still exist in care for children, health care, and education.

In fact, Sask. Party cuts to education have made the situation worse and forced local schools here in Saskatoon to cut Aboriginal retention workers.

The fact is, the Sask. Party has made zero meaningful progress on reconciliation in their 10 years in government. More than two years ago, the Sask. Party said they would apologize for the provincial government's role in the 60s Scoop but they've failed to deliver on even that simple — and important — commitment.

While working at the University of Saskatchewan, I was fortunate enough work with and around some leading Indigenous academics who continue to push these issues not just in theory but in practice too.

As the MLA for Saskatoon Fairview, I will keep pushing the Sask. Party to move beyond the talk and finally deliver some meaningful action on reconciliation — working with Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities — so we can get to work building together.

David Prokopchuk, Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan:

David Prokopchuk is running for Saskatoon Fairview. (Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan)

Education is the key.

Ensuring that non-Indigenous people learn First Nations and treaty history and that Indigenous people have full access to education opportunities and equal funding.

Shah Rukh, Saskatchewan Liberals:

The Saskatchewan Liberal Party has officially selected Shah Rukh as the Liberal candidate in the upcoming byelection in Saskatoon Fairview. (Saskatchewan Liberals)

Firstly, the death of anyone — including Colten Boushie — is tragic. As the only candidate who is notably different (accent, skin colour, etc.), I know what it is like to walk in the "other's shoes".

Although there are many things that need to happen in the reconciliation process, there are a few things that we can agree on— whatever the race, religion, creed, skin colour, etc.

Firstly, there has to be conversation.

If we can't talk, there can be no communication, which leads to misunderstanding, which leads to bigotry, which leads to all-out hate.

Secondly, there needs to be intentional coming together... we call this "community".

Let me give you an example — today, I was in a circle with community leaders from different backgrounds: Indigenous, Caucasian, and Pakistani. We sat in a circle, and talked about many things. After that time of intentional conversation,

everyone had learned something, and it caused other positive conversations to take place throughout the day.

At the end of the day, it takes each of us to commit to sitting down beside our neighbour, and looking for ways to find common ground. It is hard work — and is not always comfortable. That said, it is important. I know — I've lived it.

Cameron Scott, Saskatchewan Party:

Cameron Scott was officially nominated as the Saskatchewan Party candidate for the Saskatoon Fairview byelection on Aug. 2, 2017. (Saskatchewan Party)

The Saskatchewan Party government has made it a priority to improve the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Saskatchewan.

In 2008, the government made treaty education a mandatory part of the curriculum in all Saskatchewan schools. As a school board trustee in Saskatoon, I know how beneficial that has been for students to learn in the classroom, and I know it will be helpful for them as they move into adult life.

The Saskatchewan Party government has also worked to improve the education and employment outcomes for Indigenous people in Saskatchewan. Investments have already been made to implement recommendations made by the Joint Task Force on Improving Education and Employment Outcomes for First Nations and Métis people.

Premier Brad Wall committed recently to formally apologizing for the 60s Scoop before he retires at the end of January.

If I have the privilege of being elected by the constituents of Saskatoon Fairview, I look forward to participating in that ceremony as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

This is the first of a five-part series by CBC Saskatoon ahead of the Saskatoon Fairview byelection on Sept. 7. Each day CBC Saskatoon will publish one answer from each of the five candidates to a question regarding a pressing Saskatchewan issue.