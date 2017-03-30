Police in Saskatoon are investigating the detonation of an improvised explosive device at the provincial courthouse.

They say a call came in just after 11 p.m. CST on Wednesday night. There were no injuries, but there are reports of minor damage to the exterior of the building.

Members of the Saskatoon police force's explosive disposal unit were called to the scene, along with a bomb-detection-trained dog.

No arrests have been made.

'Like a molotov cocktail'

City councillor Hilary Gough stumbled across the scene shortly after 11 p.m. while she was riding her bike home.

She knew there was something odd when the car in front of her stopped in the street with its hazard lights on. The fire department arrived shortly afterward.

"You could tell there was some significant damage to the front entrance to the building," she said. "My initial thought was, it kind of looked like somebody threw a molotov cocktail through the front window."

Very small fire in the front entrance of Kilburn Hall. Pulled up to the foggy intersection just ahead of @SaskatoonFire #yxe pic.twitter.com/8Hi3d1p40n — @hilaryYXE

Gough said there was a small fire outside the building when she arrived which was quickly sprayed down by firefighters.

"It just looked very puzzling," she said. "It didn't look like an active fire in the sense that it was growing and existing inside the building in any major way."

While the city has recently received a number of false "white powder" scares over the past several months that have shut down traffic and cost the city thousands of dollars, Gough doesn't believe anyone should panic.

"I'm certainly concerned about seeing this kind of activity in our city," she said. "My initial thoughts aren't that this is indicating some sort of major thing that we need to be concerned about in a way that we haven't been before."

An improvised explosive device was set off in front of Saskatoon Provincial Court Wednesday night. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Suspicious package in February

In February, police found a backpack containing fireworks and roman candles outside the courthouse, along with a suspicious-looking device that was being tested.

The explosives disposal unit was brought in to destroy some of the items.