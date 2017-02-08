Saskatoon's George Berreras hopes an appearance on CBC Television's Dragons' Den will help get more people interested in his hot oat-based smoothie mix.

Barreras first got the idea for Oatdeal when he immigrated to Canada from Colombia nearly a decade ago.

He was surprised by the lack of oatmeal drinks here, which are popular in South America.

"I knew that Canada was the largest producer of oats in the world; I thought [the drinks] would be popular," said Berreras.

He got to work whipping up Oatdeal, betting that a hot oatmeal drink could be a hit in Canada.

"People don't know anything about oatmeal drinks. But when they try it, they love it," said Berreras.

He isn't able to reveal how his pitch was received by the Dragons because the episode hasn't aired yet.

But he did describe the pressure of preparing to make his business case.

"We practised, we practised, we practised but when you're up there everything goes as soon as they ask the first question," said Berreras.

The Dragons' Den episode airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. CST on CBC Television.