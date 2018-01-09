The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed the appeal of a Saskatoon man convicted of trafficking marijuana.

Seamus Neary was given a jail sentence of 15 months in 2017 after Saskatoon police found cash and at least nine kilograms, or nearly 20 pounds, of marijuana in his possession about three years prior.

He was arrested in 2014 when police were investigating a drug dealer. Neary and another person had three kilograms of marijuana in backpacks.

Another six kilograms of pot was found by police in a storage locker rented by Neary, and an unspecified amount of the drug was found in his apartment, as well as $1,000 cash.

Neary had argued pot would be legalized anyway and that prior to trafficking drugs, he had a good, crime-free life.

The courts disagreed, because while marijuana is expected to be legalized this summer, trafficking drugs will still be a criminal offence.

"He had in the past volunteered his time at charitable and community organizations and also excelled in athletics. ... He had a strong support network from family, friends and members of the community," court documents noted.

Originally, the ex-University of Saskatchewan Husky and high school Valedictorian was given a suspended sentence.

The Crown successfully appealed and when the jail sentence was handed out, Neary was ordered to turn himself into the RCMP.

The Supreme Court gave no reason for the dismissal. The decision was handed down Dec. 21.