An agreement has been signed to offer new development training at Saskatoon's St. Frances Cree bilingual school for teachers and educators.

A memorandum of understanding was signed Wednesday between Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools' board of education, the University of Saskatchewan's college of education and the Saskatoon Tribal Council, making the professional development school official.

The school offers more immersive teacher training with practical skills to teach students, particularly First Nations and Métis students.

The school has been in development for the past year. It will welcome students from the University of Saskatchewan's Indian Teacher Education Program this fall.