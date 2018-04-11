New
Saskatoon courthouse bomber will serve 2 years less a day in jail and pay restitution
A man who pleaded guilty to setting off a crude bomb outside the provincial courthouse in Saskatoon will serving time in jail and paying for damage to the building.
Rodney James Wilkie pleaded guilty to detonating crude device in March, 2017
A man who pleaded guilty to setting off a crude bomb outside the Saskatoon provincial courthouse in March, 2017 is going to spend two years less a day in jail.
Rodney James Wilkie is also going to pay $6,166 in restitution for the damage to the building.
Man charged in Saskatoon bombing allegedly called police to say he would 'finish the job at the courthouse'
Wilkie was sentenced this morning, in the very courthouse that he bombed.
The device damaged a glass exterior door and a hanging ceiling.
No one was injured.