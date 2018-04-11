Saskatoon courthouse bomber will serve 2 years less a day in jail and pay restitution

A man who pleaded guilty to setting off a crude bomb outside the Saskatoon provincial courthouse in March, 2017 is going to spend two years less a day in jail.

Rodney James Wilkie is also going to pay $6,166 in restitution for the damage to the building.

​Wilkie was sentenced this morning, in the very courthouse that he bombed.

The device damaged a glass exterior door and a hanging ceiling.

No one was injured.