The City of Saskatoon is recommending a new fee for passengers who eject bodily fluids while riding in cabs.

The city is asking its standing policy committee on transportation to consider amending the city's taxi bylaw to include a cleaning fee of up to $100 for passengers.

The recommendation comes after United Steelworkers Local 2014, which represents some taxi drivers in Saskatoon, asked the committee earlier this year for a fee "for bodily fluids (vomit, etc.) discharged in the cab."

"On occasion, taxi vehicles require immediate cleaning as a result of some action of a passenger," reads the recommendation penned by city staff. "The fee would cover costs incurred and earnings lost while the vehicle is out of service."

The committee must first vote on whether to proceed with the recommendation on Monday. All of city council would then vote on the issue at a later date.

Calgary approved a $100 cleaning fee in 2014. Other cities in the country charge anywhere from $25 to $100, according to the City of Saskatoon.