The U.S. travel ban and Quebec mosque shooting have led to action in Saskatoon, with a vigil and special council meeting planned Tuesday.

City council is meeting at 1:30 p.m. CST to discuss the U.S. ban on visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries.

On Sunday, Mayor Charlie Clark joined provincial and federal leaders in offering to support efforts to help refugees stranded by the ban.

Today's meeting will also consider the local impacts of Sunday's mass shooting that killed six men during evening prayers at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec).

'It's heartwarming,' says vigil organizer

Arisha Nazir, who is organizing a vigil later on Tuesday, welcomed city council's decision to hold the meeting.

She said it is an acknowledgment that both issues affect a big part of the community.

"The Muslims in Saskatoon is a big chunk of the population and just to see them come together and try to see what they could do — it's heartwarming; it's inspiring," said Nazir.

"It's sad that a tragedy like this is bringing people together but it's great to see."

Nazir said city council has a role to play in promoting safety in Saskatoon, adding that she hoped it would hold other levels of government accountable for their offers to help refugees.

"We pride ourselves on our diversity and our multiplicity and our multicultural-ness," said Nazir.

"And just to see that such things could happen here, it's surprising but at the same time I know that there is Islamophobia festering as well."

The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall Square.