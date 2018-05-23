Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon food program CHEP devastated after truck catches fire

Notifications

Saskatoon food program CHEP devastated after truck catches fire

An organization working to provide affordable, healthy food to people in Saskatoon suffered a sizeable blow Tuesday after one of its trucks caught on fire.

2200 kilograms of food headed to school programs lost, no one hurt

CBC News ·
A dashcam video caught footage of a refrigerated truck on fire on Circle Drive and Ruth Street Tuesday afternoon. (Cody Whiteman/Twitter)

An organization working to provide affordable, healthy food to people in Saskatoon suffered a sizeable blow Tuesday after one of its trucks caught on fire.

On Tuesday afternoon, a refrigerated truck owned by CHEP Good Food Inc. started on fire near the intersection of Circle Drive and Ruth Street.

While staff members weren't hurt, roughly 2200 kilograms of food that was headed to Saskatoon schools was lost.

"We are working with partner schools to create a plan going forward," read a Facebook post from the group. "We will provide an update tomorrow on our Facebook page and respond to comments at that time."

It's believed the truck was a total loss.

For years, CHEP has run healthy food programs for schools across the city. It also runs to Good Food Box program, which sells healthy food to consumers at an affordable price.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us