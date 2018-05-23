Saskatoon food program CHEP devastated after truck catches fire

An organization working to provide affordable, healthy food to people in Saskatoon suffered a sizeable blow Tuesday after one of its trucks caught on fire.

On Tuesday afternoon, a refrigerated truck owned by CHEP Good Food Inc. started on fire near the intersection of Circle Drive and Ruth Street.

While staff members weren't hurt, roughly 2200 kilograms of food that was headed to Saskatoon schools was lost.

"We are working with partner schools to create a plan going forward," read a Facebook post from the group. "We will provide an update tomorrow on our Facebook page and respond to comments at that time."

Truck on fire on circle dr 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> <a href="https://t.co/DtiPmjcYiF">pic.twitter.com/DtiPmjcYiF</a> —@bizzlemalaka

It's believed the truck was a total loss.

For years, CHEP has run healthy food programs for schools across the city. It also runs to Good Food Box program, which sells healthy food to consumers at an affordable price.