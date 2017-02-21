Transit buses in Saskatoon will be displaying a message Tuesday in support of a bus driver who was killed on the job in Winnipeg.

Buses in the bridge city will display 'Lest We Forget' on the front for the entire day in a show of solidarity.

"One of our members made the suggestion and we felt that would be a very suitable way of honouring the individual that unfortunately passed away in Winnipeg," Amalgamated Transit Union Local 615 president Jim Yakubowski told CBC News on Monday.

Transit union president Jim Yakubowski will be in Winnipeg on Tuesday for the funeral of a slain Winnipeg transit driver. (CBC)

Irvine J. Fraser, 58, was attacked by a passenger at the University of Manitoba and died after being taken to hospital. A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death.

Coworkers, friends, family and members of the public will gather at Winnipeg's Calvary Temple for Fraser's funeral on Tuesday. Yakubowski is travelling to Winnipeg and will be among those in attendance. He expects transit union presidents and other executives from around the country to attend the funeral.

"We're all in the businesses of moving people," he said. "We do the same work and we've had incidents of assaults and so forth at home here so it's very important for us to partake in honouring [Fraser]."

While 'Lest We Forget' is typically associated with Remembrance Day, Yakubowski said he hasn't had any concerns brought forward about the wording ATU615 has decided to display on the buses.

Regina transit union hangs ribbons

In Regina, bus drivers have hung black ribbons on the mirrors of the city's entire bus fleet in a show of support.

Regina transit worker have hung black ribbons to the mirrors of the city's buses in a show of support after the death of a Winnipeg transit driver. (Submitted/ATU Local 588)

"Not only is the ribbon to pay tribute to a life cut short, it is a symbol of recognition for the continued attacks that happen to transit operators on a daily basis," Amalgamated Transit Union Local 588 spokesperson Darcy Kluge said in an email.

ATU Local 588 president Don Baker will also be attending the funeral in Winnipeg and will also give Fraser's family a donation on behalf of ATU Local 588 members, Kluge said.

Transit drivers in Winnipeg will stop their buses for a moment of silence at 1 p.m. and will also display the message "Rest in Peace 521," to honour Fraser.

.