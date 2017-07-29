One man has been arrested after a break-in and assault at a Saskatoon group home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Saskatoon police were called to a break and enter in progress in the 100 block of McCallum Lane at 2:12 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a "traumatized" 33-year-old man who is a resident at the group home, along with a female staff member who had what appeared to be a dislocated knee and another male staff member who had been assaulted.

Police found the suspect hiding in another resident's room.The 18-year-old man was immediately arrested and faces a number of charges, including one for breaking and entering, two charges of assault and one for assault causing bodily harm.

Police said they believe the suspect was high on methamphetamine when he was arrested.

The male resident and male staff member were treated at scene and released. The female staff member was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, which are not life threatening.

The suspect was not known to the victims, police said.