The lead singer of Bombargo says his band's entry to the CBC Searchlight competition is an uplifting tune needed at a time when the world needs more laughter.

The Saskatoon band is among more than 30 Saskatchewan musical acts that have entered the annual contest to find Canada's best up-and-coming musicians.

Lead singer Nathan Thoen told CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition the competition is a way for young Canadian artists to get their music heard.

His band entered the song Little Bit More partly because it had a Canadian feel to it.

"The song is just kind of a funky, uplifting dance tune and I feel right now in today's climate, it's definitely more uplifting," he said.

"More, just fun, and laughter is needed in the world so that's kind of a fun song."

A song for Canada

Searchlight has received more than 1,000 song submissions in 2017.

The winners of the public voting phase, which is now open, will compete against other acts in the regional semi-finals.

The winning act will need to progress through another three rounds, including a national final, before winning the favour of an industry panel.

In addition to winning a chance to perform at the 2017 CBC Music Festival in Toronto, this year's winner will also be commissioned to write an original song for Canada's 150 celebration, among other prizes.

Thoen said his band has a lot of support in Saskatchewan.

He said he hopes the public voting phase helps Bombargo earn a place on the stage at the final.

"It's anyone's game but we're really hopeful to get to hopefully do that live performance in Ottawa because if you've never been to a Bombargo show, that's where we like to shine," he said.