Twenty people are having a truly Canadian experience as they officially become citizens.

A citizenship ceremony was held at Sunday's Saskatoon Blades game. The Welcome to the World event marked the first time that such a ceremony has been held at a junior hockey game in Western Canada.

Prior to the game, the newcomers had a chance to take part in Hockey 101 to learn about the sport. After the game, the new citizens were welcomed to try skating for the first time.

The event was put on through a partnership with the Saskatoon Open Door Society and the Saskatoon Blades.