A group of activists in Saskatoon held a vigil Monday night for anti-racism protesters in Virginia.

The rain didn't deter about 200 people from showing up to the vigil at Saskatoon City Hall to support the cause on Monday night.

John Noon, a band councillor from Thunderchild First Nation, performed a song as a tribute to Heather Heyer, the woman who died in Charlottesville, Va.

"In our culture, when someone passes away, when someone leaves us too early, we honour them," Noon said. "We're here to honour this lady. I don't know her, but we all know her for the acts of courage she did this past week."

A local resident of Charlottesville at a vigil where 20 candles were burned for the 19 people injured and one killed when a car plowed into a crowd of counter protesters. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

On Saturday, Heyer, 20, was killed and 19 people injured after a car smashed into a group of protesters. A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Ryan Mitchell, a member of Saskatoon's Anti-Racism Organizing Committee (AROC) said he felt "horror, sadness, and anger, and a desire to do something" when he heard the news.

"Their sacrifices will not be forgotten," reads a post on AROC's Facebook page. "The onus is on us all to stand together and fight for a better world."

The Virginia anti-racist group was facing off against white nationalists who were protesting plans to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

More than 30 people were injured in separate incidents during the protests. As well, two state police officers died when their helicopter crashed while helping law enforcement monitor a rally.

Ryan Mitchell, a member of Saskatoon's Anti-Racist Organizing Committee, is concerned about alt right groups in Canada. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Ryan Mitchell said he is concerned about the alt-right groups present in Saskatchewan.

"There are people who hold the same thoughts as that man in Charlottesville," he said.

"There are all sorts of white supremacist groups in Canada, in Saskatchewan. We've had counter-protest rallies against them before."