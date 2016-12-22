People in some parts of Saskatchewan are only dreaming of a white Christmas this year, due to the paltry amount of snow on the ground.

Environment Canada climatologist David Phillips said an official white Christmas requires two centimetres of snow on the ground.

'It's almost guaranteed: It's like death, taxes and a white Christmas in Saskatchewan.' - David Phillips, Environment Canada climatologist

"It's been just too cold to snow except in the southeastern part of the province," Phillips said.

Saskatoon is one location that falls short. Phillips said the airport, where the official measurement is done, only has trace amounts of snow.

The Bridge City has only had three green Christmases in 60 years.

"I'm really shocked," said Phillips. "It's almost guaranteed: It's like death, taxes and a white Christmas in Saskatchewan."

Regina has seen more days below -30 C this year than all of last winter. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC News)

As of Wednesday, Phillips said Regina and Moose Jaw only had about one centimetre of snow, while Yorkton had about two centimetres.

"I think if you truly wanted to get a white Christmas, Uranium City has about 27 centimetres of snow."

Although the province has been low on snow, cold hasn't evaded it this winter. Phillips said Regina had more days below –30 C already than all of last winter.

Possible Christmas Day storm

On Thursday, the Weather Network forecasted that most parts of Canada will have at least two centimetres of snow on the ground by Christmas morning.

Most of Manitoba and part of eastern Saskatchewan are in the path of a significant weather system expected to move in on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.