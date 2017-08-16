With talks underway in Washington, D.C., to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement, business leaders in Saskatchewan are keeping a close eye on the matter and say the stakes are high.

"Saskatchewan has been very good at diversifying our international market to various countries around the world and reducing our reliance on the U.S. market," said Chris Dekker, president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership.

"But the stark fact is that the United States of America is still our biggest customer — and that's by far."

In fact, Dekker said in an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning that last year, more than half of all exports from Saskatchewan were sent to the U.S. to the tune of $12.5 billion.

Worry over U.S. protectionism

Dekker said the intent of the U.S. in opening the trade deal seem pretty clear: "They want to increase American exports, or reduce Canadian and Mexican ones."

Those potential reductions are the reason business leaders in the province are paying very close attention to NAFTA talks.

Still, he said, NAFTA is a 23-year-old trade deal that, with issues of U.S. protectionism aside, could use some modernization to help goods and people move across the border more efficiently.

Grain exports to the U.S. remain an important part of the province's economy. (Kathleen Melnyk)

Tariff-free status the big prize

Dekker said business leaders here will be watching to see what happens with NAFTA's Chapter 19; the chapter refers to the dispute resolution process which has allowed Canada to fight back on U.S imposed duties on exports like softwood lumber.

U.S. President Donald Trump has targeted NAFTA's dispute resolution panels before.

"Some sort of dispute mechanism that is fair, and transparent and timely is important for Saskatchewan exporters," said Dekker.

But with so many Saskatchewan goods such as grain, potash, uranium and oil flowing south, the most important issue Dekker said is the province's tariff-free status.

"That's the 'do no harm' sort of mantra," he said.

"That's the prize."