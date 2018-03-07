If you are a diehard NHL fan living in Saskatchewan and you've given your heart to one of the teams in the West, a duo from Regina who host their own social media show are offering some tough love.

"None of those teams want you," said Justin Reeves.

So they have a solution — adopt the NHL's fledgling team the Vegas Golden Knights as Saskatchewan's team.

Love for the Golden Knights

Reeves and his comedy partner Greg Moore (who host their own online show as #TJAGS) have started a petition calling for the provincial government to pass a law proclaiming the Golden Knights as Saskatchewan's team.

'It was like they found a friend in Canada.' - Greg Moore

"Hey Premier Scott Moe, let's make history … give us our first NHL franchise," urged Moore.

This isn't a joke — well, mostly, anyway. The quest began in the fall with a video floating the concept of a Saskatchewan-Vegas alliance.

It's now had more than 100,000 views on social media. Then there was a recent sit-down with the newly minted premier.

"He [Scott Moe] was not for or against the idea, but I would say he was open to the idea," Moore told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

Vegas needs us

The two have recently returned from a trip to scout out the Sin City team and the end result is a four-part video series chronicling their journey.

Moore thinks Vegas fans, and the Las Vegas team itself, are fully behind their enthusiastic push to link the Golden Knights to the golden wheat fields of Saskatchewan.

"It was like they found a friend in Canada," he said. "They know that we know our hockey."

The Edmonton Oilers' Jujhar Khaira battles for the puck with the Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb, who is from Davidson, Sask., during a Nov. 14, 2017 game. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

"There is a lot of blue-collar, everyday, normal people down there who are just hard working. They like to have fun and they are so friendly," added Reeves.

And so, the duo claim, Saskatchewan is wanted in Vegas.

But there is more to it, they said. A random check on air travel found that it cost less to travel to Las Vegas then any of the other western NHL cities.

"We need a winter getaway," said Moore. "We also need a team to cheer for in the winter when the Rider season is done."