A Saskatoon family will be eating a full Thanksgiving dinner Sunday thanks to one woman who wanted to give back.

Kayla Grasley explained she was feeling down and decided to embark on a random act of kindness.

She posted on a Facebook group called Saskatoon Buy & Sell, offering up a family-sized feast in the hopes that at least one family would be interested.

The post soon received nearly 700 likes in the closed group on Facebook. (Submitted)

"There was quite a huge response. A lot of people are just dealing with hard times right now and Thanksgiving supper isn't first on their priority list," she said.

"They have the bills, they have to make ends meet before the luxury of a Thanksgiving supper and I never looked at a Thanksgiving supper as a luxury before."

Grasley said many of the commenters explained they had recently lost family members, were facing unemployment or struggling to support their loves ones on a single income.

In total, there were more than 300 entries. Grasley said she wrote out all the names as people were commenting and drew one at 1 p.m.

'Treats have been few and far between'

Christine Angst, a mother of five, told CBC News she cried when she was picked. She said she has been struggling to find work and her husband only recently got a job after handing out 200 resumes.

"The cost of living and lack of jobs has really impacted a lot of people, including us," she said. "There are times me and my husband go without to make sure the kids are looked after."

'It makes me sad if feel like I'm failing my kids some days.' - Christine Angst

Angst said her kids are excited to eat the pie and Halloween candy Grasley dropped off.

"Treats have been few and far between. It makes me sad if feel like I'm failing my kids some days. But we try our hardest for them everyday," she said.

Grasley said she spent about $70 on the meal, which included all the regular Thanksgiving fixings.

Christine Angst with her husband and five children. (Submitted by Christine Angst)

More random acts of kindness

The donation has already spurred more giving. One woman in the group said she decided to donate a duplicate meal to another family who was nominated. Others suggested a group get together to fundraise for something similar for Christmas.

"It really makes me feel great that I can offer a family just that little bit of hope because hope is what really keeps people going," Grasley said. "It's a matter of seeing it done and it might spark something in someone which is all you could really hope for."

The post had nearly 500 comments and 700 likes within a few hours. Angst said her family is extremely grateful that they were chosen.

"I will forever be thankful to them and hope one day I will be back in the position to pay it forward in future," she said.