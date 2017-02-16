Domestic violence continues to be a serious problem in Saskatchewan.

According to a new study from Statistics Canada, the province's family violence rate was double the national average in 2015, leading the provinces.

The study compiled statistics from police forces across the country, and includes everything from uttering threats to physical and sexual violence to homicide.

In 2015, there were 5,272 cases of family violence reported to police in Saskatchewan. That's a slight decrease from 2014.

Across the country, the study showed that women were twice as likely as men to be victims of family violence.

Saskatchewan also led the country in family violence in 2013 and 2014.