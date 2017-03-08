Towering snowdrifts have been left in fields, yards and on highways across Saskatchewan after a wind and snowstorm that hit the province early this week.

A number of highways were shut down in the province, including Highway 39, which reopened Wednesday morning.

A video shared on Facebook showed the long line of vehicles that were stranded on the road.

Before the highway reopened, Estevan, Sask., police tweeted they were using snowmobiles to bring coffee and supplies to stranded motorists.

On Tuesday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 1 west of Regina. One woman was killed and six others were sent to hospital.

The crash, just east of Pense, Sask., involved a car, two SUVs and a charter bus without passengers. 

Vehicles were at a standstill following the crash. Some drivers shared videos and photos of the conditions on the highway. 

People from across the province were also sharing photos of massive snowdrifts. 

The blowing snow did a number on vehicles.

A car near Frobisher in southeastern Saskatchewan succumbed to the heavy, blowing snow during the storm. (Submitted by Kelly Schell)

But some people found creative ways to still get around.