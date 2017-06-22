Summer has arrived, and with all the sunshine and hot temperatures comes a perfect storm of scammers, warns the Saskatchewan Better Business Bureau.

Figuring out why does not take much analysis, according to Karen Smith, the bureau's CEO.

"It's too cold to go door-to-door and try to high-pressure people when it's –40," she told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

Those running door-to-door scams will try to get their foot in the door with high-pressure tactics, warned Smith. But she said if they can't show you their licence, city permit, and their corporate registry, "then hey, they aren't worthy of you continuing the conversation with them."

If you are still not sure if a salesperson is representing a legitimate business, she said, you can call the Better Business Bureau, or go to their website.

Pssst — wanna buy tickets?

Another hot summer scam involves selling tickets, as people clamour for the best deals they can find for festivals, concerts and sporting events.

"Buy from the venue. At least then you know it's a legitimate site," Smith said.

Sometimes, though, that's not possible, and so people go on the hunt for tickets through resellers. That can be risky, said Smith.

She suggested you investigate and make sure the reseller is actually connected to the event you are looking to attend, and recommends you watch for red flags.

"If they are asking for payment by debit card or wire transfer or some kind of cash transactions, be very wary."

Don't let scammers ruin your vacation

Scammers have even added stress to the desire to get away from it all by renting a cabin or a home where the entire family can relax and get back to the peace and quiet of nature.

Smith said they can go to great lengths to try to steal your hard-earned money.

"We've had instances where folks have had their home or their cottage for sale, not for rent … and the scammer has taken the snapshots off of the public listing, and then put it on their own site."

Paradise, she said, can quickly turn into a nightmare when the renters show up to find an owner never had intentions of renting to anyone.

It is also, of course, home renovation season, which means the return of the old offer of cheap building supplies left over from some construction site in a cash-only deal.

Smith said bargain hunters don't often get what they think they are paying for and the unscrupulous sellers "are never to be seen again."