When British Columbia is short on salt, some cities look to Saskatchewan companies to truck it in.

After a blast of winter weather, B.C.'s Lower Mainland ran low on road salt as cities worked to keep streets from getting too slippery.

Cities like Port Moody, B.C. have resorted to having salt brought from Saskatchewan.

"Normally, the Rocky Mountains is kind of the dividing line," Neil Cameron, CEO and president of NSC Minerals, told CBC News. "It's pretty tough for us to ship across the Rocky Mountains."

Cameron said it's also very expensive for the customer.

"But when they're in a crunch, the only worse thing than expensive salt is no salt."

Port Moody ordered 120 tonnes of salt just before Christmas, which is set to arrive in the city on Tuesday in three truckloads. It has since put in an order for an additional 120 tonnes, to arrive next Friday.

The city last ordered salt from NSC Minerals in 2008, and said more orders may be required if the winter weather conditions and salt shortage continue.

Cameron said his company has had inquires from Vancouver and Port Coquitlam, B.C. as well.

It's not unusual for NSC Minerals to ship salt long distances. Salt is usually sent to midwestern U.S. states by railcar. Cameron said the company's furthest customer in Virginia.

Despite the additional orders from the West Coast, Cameron said it's actually been a slower year due to the conditions in the Prairie provinces.