A sellout crowd of 15,000 people cheered on the Saskatchewan Rush as the team netted its first win of the 2017 National Lacrosse League season on Saturday.

Nixing a sluggish 0-2 start to the season, the two-year reigning league champions defeated the Rochester Knighthawks, doubling their score 16-8 in front of a full house at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.

Mark Matthews had four goals and 11 points and Ben McIntosh had three goals and three assists.

Robert Church also scored three times and added two assists. Ryan Keenan had a goal and four helpers, Curtis Knight scored once and set up three more, while Jeff Cornwall, Chris Corbeil, Ryan Dilks and Matthew Dinsdale added the others for the Rush (1-2).

Mark Matthews helped lead the Saskatchewan Rush to their first win of the 2017 season in Saskatoon on Saturday. (CBC News)

Saskatchewan went six for eight on the power play while also holding Rochester to just two goals in the first half.

Dan Lomas led the Knighthawks (1-2) with a hat trick. Joe Resetarits and Josh Currier both had a goal and three helpers while Graeme Hossack, Dylan Evans and Quinn Powless added single goals to round out the attack.

Saskatchewan's Aaron Bold made 40 saves for the win. Matt Vinc stopped 37 shots for Rochester, which went one for five with the man advantage.

The Rush win took place on the same night that the team's 2016 league championship banner was raised at the SaskTel Centre.