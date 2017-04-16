Shawn Evans scored his second goal of the game in overtime as the New England Black Wolves edged the Saskatchewan Rush 13-12 on Saturday.

It was the Saskatoon-based team's first loss on home turf this season. It also prevented head coach Derek Keenan from setting a new National Lacrosse League record for all-time coaching wins as he remains tied at 121 with Darris Kilgour.

Kyle Buchanan led the offence for the Black Wolves with four goals and two assists. Chad Culp and Kevin Crawley each had a pair of goals while Sheldon Burns, Kevin Buchanan and Zac Reid added the others.

Curtis Knight had three goals and two assists while Mark Matthews had two goals and three helpers to lead the Rush. Robert Church also struck twice, with Jeff Cornwall, Ryan Keenan, Jeremy Thompson, Ben McIntosh and Matt Hossack supplying the rest of the offence.

Evan Kirk made 43 saves for the win as Aaron Bold stopped 35 shots in defeat.

A group of comedians, in Saskatoon for The Western Canada Comedy and Music Tour, were among the crowd watching Saturday night's game.

Erik Stolhanske from Super Troopers, Sam Losco and T aka Tyrone from Trailer Park Boys and Spencer "Spenny" Rice from Kenny vs. Spenny wore green clothing and Rush jerseys to show their support for the Saskatoon team.