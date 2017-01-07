The Saskatchewan Rush went down to Georgia and suffered a loss in the opening game of the 2017 season.

The Georgia Swarm beat the Rush 18-10 on Saturday night at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth.

The game was a family affair in the National Lacrosse League, as Saskatchewan's Jeremy Thompson faced his brothers — Lyle, Miles and Jerome — who all scored for the Swarm.

The Rush were without goaltender Aaron Bold and forward Ben McIntosh after they were dealt one-game suspensions for a violent end-of-game brawl at the Christmas Showdown game on Dec.16 against the Calgary Roughnecks.

Adam Jones scores his first as a member of the Rush in the first quarter, which ended with the Swarm leading 4-3.

The Rush rallied in the second quarter, with Jones scoring again, along with goals from Knight, Keenan and Church, bringing Saskatchewan's lead to 7-4.

Georgia pulled goalie Brodie MacDonald, bringing in former Calgary Roughneck Mike Poulin. The Swarm took an 8-7 lead by the half.

By the end of the match, Jeremy Thompson was the only one in his family not to register a point. Miles Thompson scored four goals for the Swarm, Lyle Thompson put in a pair and Jerome Thompson put in a goal as well.

Mark Matthews put up three goals and two assists for the Rush.

The Rush face the Rock in Toronto next Saturday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. CST.

Saskatchewan's home opener follows the next weekend when the Rush face the Rochester Knighthawks on Jan. 21.