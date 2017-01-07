Saskatchewan Rush fans are getting ready for the lacrosse team's season opener, and anxiously awaiting the home opener later this month.

"It'll be loud and rowdy and that's just the way I like it," fan Tim Dwernychuk said as he picked up items from the Rush store in Saskatoon.

The team hits the field in Georgia Saturday night to face the Swarm in Saskatchewan's first game of the regular season.

Dwernychuk said he became a Rush fan at the end of last year's premiere season.

Tim Dwernychuk said he became a fan of the Saskatchewan Rush after seeing the championship game last season, when the team won the National Lacrosse League's Champion's Cup. (CBC)

"The first game I went to was the championship game when they beat Buffalo here in Saskatoon," Dwernychuk said. "From there, I'm a fan."

Dwernychuk said he plans on attending every home game this season.

The team, which relocated from Edmonton to Saskatoon in 2016, sold an average of nearly 11,000 tickets every game last season, and sold out the championship match last June. The Rush went on to win the National Lacrosse League's Champion's Cup.

Samantha Erhardt, manager of partnerships and events, said sales of both season and single tickets have been strong.

"They're a very passionate fan base," Erhardt said of the team's supporters. "So we're excited to see how the games are this season."

Not only are ticket sales going well, Erhardt said a lot of fans have been picking up merchandise to get geared up for the new season.

Erhardt said a lot of fans coming into the store have been chatting about moves made in the off-season, and their hope for another championship win.

The Rush's first home game is Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CST against the Rochester Knighthawks.