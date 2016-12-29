The Saskatchewan Rush will be missing two of its star players when it kicks off the new season in 2017.

Goaltender Aaron Bold and forward Ben McIntosh were dealt one-game suspensions after a violent end-of-game brawl at the Christmas Showdown game on Dec.16.

The fight started towards the end of the match with the Calgary Roughnecks, which the Rush eventually won 9-6.

The National Lacrosse League dealt Bold and McIntosh one-game suspensions for their role in the skirmish.

Calgary players Frank Scigliano, Greg Harnett and Garett McIntosh also received the same penalty.

The Rush and the Roughnecks won't face each other again until Feb. 4, when they play in Calgary.