Ben McIntosh had two goals and an assist as the Saskatchewan Rush held on to beat the Colorado Mammoth 8-7 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Curtis Knight and Mark Matthews each had a goal and two helpers for the Rush (5-2), who won their fifth game in a row.

Jeff Cornwall, Chris Corbeil, Ryan Keenan and Adrian Sorichetti rounded out the offence.

Jacob Ruest and Brent Adams had a pair of goals apiece for the Mammoth (4-4), who also got singles from Callum Crawford, Stephen Keogh and Eli McLaughlin.

Crawford tacked on four assists to lead all players with five points.

Aaron Bold made 27 saves for the win as Dillon Ward stopped 45 shots in a losing cause.

Saskatchewan went one for four on the power play while Colorado scored twice on four chances with the man advantage.