Provincial lacrosse teams got a huge boost after the Saskatchewan Rush's home opener in Saskatoon this weekend.

On Saturday, the team's 50/50 draw weighed in at more than $200,000. Half of that money will be going toward lacrosse programs across the province.

"The Rush have given us opportunities that we've only dreamed of," said Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association vice-president Brad Chappell.

Huge growth in lacrosse

The popularity of lacrosse has exploded in Saskatchewan since the Rush arrived in Saskatoon last year. The association has seen 24 per cent more players over the past year. Saskatoon has seen growth numbers of 45 per cent.

"People coming to the games last year had never seen lacrosse before, but it's so intense and fast-moving and ongoing, there are a lot more fans out there," said long-time lacrosse volunteer Tracey Chappell.

The increasing popularity of the sport has caused some problems for lacrosse teams in Saskatchewan. Box lacrosse is normally played in hockey rinks. That means more and more teams are competing for the same amount of rink space.

"We really need more facilities to facilitate these young kids that are just awestruck by the game," said Tracey Chappell.

The 50/50 money will be used by the lacrosse association and teams for everything from grassroots development for players to sticks, nets and floor time.