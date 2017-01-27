The Saskatchewan Roughriders have had a pretty busy week signing some marquee CFL players. But today the team is also saying goodbye to a handful of players.

Earlier this week, the Riders signed quarterback Kevin Glenn — again. It will be the third stint with the Green and White for Glenn.

And on Thursday, the Roughriders signed veteran receiver Duron Carter.

The six-foot-five, 205-pound Carter had 61 catches for 938 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games last season with Montreal.

Today, the team released national defensive lineman Dylan Ainsworth, national wide receiver Shamawd Chambers, international quarterback Mitchell Gale and international running back Curtis Steele.