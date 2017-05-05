A couple of Saskatchewan communities broke heat records Friday and the province is heading for another scorching day Saturday.

Leader, Sask., was the hottest place in Canada Friday, reaching a high of 32.2 C, breaking its previous May 5 record of 31 C, set in 1992.

Kindersley, Sask., reached a high of 30.2 C, breaking its record of 30 C, also set in 1992.

Regina reached a high of 28.6 C and Saskatoon hit 28.2 C.

Feeling the heat in #Sask today! Hot weather sticking around for weekend! #summer #heat #skstorm pic.twitter.com/QxiOW4LmDx — @ChristyCBC

Saskatchewan's warm, dry conditions are in sharp contrast to the weather in areas of Ontario and Quebec, which are experiencing record rainfall and flooding.

Omega Block pattern set up over the country. Warm and dry for the prairies but a deluge for sthrn ON/QC #cbcmb pic.twitter.com/lF4g8q6RV8 — @johnsauderCBC

The warm weather in Saskatchewan is forecast to continue through Saturday.