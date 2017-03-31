The Monarchist League of Canada says Saskatchewan is making a royal snub.

The provincial government has announced it's renaming the Office of the Queen's Printer to Publications Saskatchewan.

In a release, the province says the change is meant to better reflect the office's role, which is to provide government publications, documents and legislation.

The change drew the attention of the league, which does not "agree with the explanation as to what advantage is gained," an emailed release said.

"If some folk truly find the current term confusing, one might hope that more potent education or a more visible explanation would be the solution," said chairman Robert Finch in the release.

The province's announcement said the rebranding also presents "ongoing modernization" of the office.

The change takes effect April 1.